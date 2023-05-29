Minister honours Class X toppers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development, today honoured Class X toppers from Harji Ram Senior Secondary School, Malout.

She congratulated the meritorious students of the school and wished them well for their future. She praised their dedication and hard work.

The minister said Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust presented books to the needy students of Classes XI and XII. She also mentioned that Edward Ganj Institution in Malout donated benches for the children of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Malout.