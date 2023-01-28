Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inaugurates sub-canal repair work in Balluana constituency

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 27

Minister of Water Resources, Mining and Geology Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the renovation of Ramsara Minor (sub-canal) at Shergarh, a tail-end village in the Balluana constituency. Notably, Shergarh farmers have been protesting over water shortage for the past few years.

Interestingly, a day before the minister’s visit, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar inspected the re-construction work that had been started by the previous Congress-led government.

Hayer, who reached Shergarh after attending the Republic Day function at the district headquarter, was welcomed by Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Musafir Goldy and others.

He said the 19-km Ramsara Minor was being repaired to irrigate thousands of acres of land. He said, “Besides, the work of Kikkarkhera, Bhangarkhera, Waryamkhera and Dhinganwali minors and three bridges of Malukpura canal will be initiated in the next phase. It will cost Rs 2.1 crore.” Accepting the demand for the renovation of Sukhchain Minor, he said its repair would be done soon at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The Bhagwant Mann government was going to start a Rs 120-crore project soon to renovate water courses to curb wastage due to seepage, he said.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, “It’s appreciable that the present government is resuming pending work of the sub-canal that was constructed around 50 years ago.”

