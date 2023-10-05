Minister kickstarts paddy procurement in Rajpura

Patiala, October 4
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak today kick-started the paddy procurement at Rajpura grain market. Ensuring the farmers of a hassle-free procurement of their crop, the minister informed that the government has fixed MSP for paddy at Rs 2,203 per quintal. On the occasion, he formally started the procurement by initiating the purchase of the crop brought to the mandi by farmer Sharanjit Singh of Rangian village.
The minister said till Tuesday, 1,12,000 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy reached the mandis, of which the government has already procured 77,000 MT crediting Rs 43 crore into farmers’ bank accounts. “The state procurement agencies are procuring the paddy at 1,854 notified purchase centres,” he added.
