Minister lays stone for road recarpeting

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 9

Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday laid the foundation stone of Fazilka-Hindumalkot road at Shatirwala village.

He said recarpeting of the road from Fazilka to Hindumalkot would cost Rs 7.50 crore. “The project includes not only the recarpeting of the road but its maintenance for the next four years. This will benefit around 20 border villages in the area,” he said.

Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna said there had been a demand for this road for a long time.

