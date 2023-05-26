Minister promises probe against senior officials

Chandigarh, May 25
Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today said a inquiry would be initiated against senior officials of the department for failing to take action against a private company given contract for making driving licences and registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles.
Talking to mediapersons here, Bhullar said the company had stopped all work earlier this year, leading to a pendency of nearly 6 lakh licences and RCs in different Regional Transport Authorities. “We are going to inquire why a senior official did not issue the company a notice when it had stopped the work contracted to it,” he said.
