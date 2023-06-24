Minister reviews Nangal flyover construction work

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday expressed satisfaction over the progress of Nangal flyover construction work.

While presiding over the weekly review meeting at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here, the minister said the flyover construction work was going on at satisfactory pace for the past few days.

He instructed officials of the construction company to accelerate the pace of work.

During the meeting, the minister asked administration officials to shift residents of ‘Nangal Kusht Ashram’ to a new place in the next two days and start the construction work related to the flyover.

Bains also resolved issues between the construction company and the Railways.

He instructed officials of the Nangal Municipal Council to speed up the repair work of roads and resolve issues of street lights and CCTV cameras in the city.