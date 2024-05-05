Minister seeks inquiry into solar plant damage

Tribune News Service

Nangal, May 4

Anandpur Sahib MLA and Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains has sought an investigation by the Central Vigilance Department into the collapse of an under-construction floating solar plant at Bhakra Nangal reservoir.

The largest floating solar plant of northern India being installed in Himachal Pradesh area had been damaged on April 26, when a large number of its solar panels were washed away. The foundation stone of the plant, valued at Rs 92 crore, was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on March 4.

The state-owned SJVN in agreement with Bhakra Beas Management Board, had started setting up country’s first downstream solar installation on the Bhakra-Nangal reservoir. It will save close to 6,57,795 tonnes of CO2 emissions and produce over 33 million units of power output per year. A Mohali-based private company has been awarded the work of installing the plant.

