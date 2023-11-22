Punjab minister appeals Centre to release Rs 621 crore Ayushman funds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Terming the international recognition to Aam Aadmi Clinics as a proud moment for India, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh today once again appealed to the Central Government to release Ayushman funds totalling Rs 621 crore. The release of the grants to the state under the Ayushman scheme had been stopped in December 2022.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, had received first prize for its submission titled “Strengthening the last mile delivery of drugs: A case study from Punjab” in the Global Health Supply Chain Summit held in Nairobi from November 14-16. Of the total 85 countries that participated in the summit, at least 40 have evinced keen interest in visiting Punjab to see the Aam Aadmi Clinics and understand how 84 essential drugs and 40-plus diagnostics are being made available closer to households without costing anything to the patients.

“If delegates from 40 countries want to come here to see our healthcare model to replicate in their countries, the Centre should also support us and should release the funds for the welfare of the people,” Balbir said.

He said Rs 550 crore were being spent for the upgrading of around 40 secondary-care health facilities, including district, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHCs). There are 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics — 236 in urban areas and 428 in rural areas — functioning in the state.

