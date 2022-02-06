Punjab polls 2022: In Sangrur it's minister Vijay Singla versus rest

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 5

In the political contest in Sangrur constituency, candidates are from various sections of society — a businessman from New Delhi, a Cabinet Minister, a youth leader and a party spokesperson. However, it is turning out to be a “minister Vijay Inder Singla-versus-all contest” as all candidates are raising the chorus of “commission ki rajniti” (politics of commission), a narrative of “corruption” against Singla.

The BJP has given its ticket to businessman Arvind Khanna, who had earlier won from here on Congress ticket, AAP to a youth leader, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, while SAD has given its ticket to its spokesperson Winnerjit Goldy.

Though Khanna, Goldy and Bharaj have been accusing all their political opponents of wrongdoings, their main target is Singla, who is contesting election on the basis of development that he claims to have brought in Sangrur constituency.

“Minister Singla has broken all records of corruption during the last five years of his government. Since I have come to Sangrur, I have been flooded with complaints. Singla and his team have robbed government money and allowed contractors to use poor-quality material in developmental works. Only construction of roads and streets is not development. Singla has failed to generate any employment here,” alleged Arvind Khanna.

Similarly Goldy can be frequently heard saying, “Saat (seven) ka Singla”, inviting applause from area voters. “Minister Singla used to get seven per cent commission from all contractors of the PWD and he has only done ‘commission ki rajniti’ (politics of commission),” alleged Goldy.

During the last Assembly elections, Congress candidate Singla got 67,310 votes and defeated AAP candidate Dinesh Bansal, who had got 36,498 votes. However, Bansal joined the Congress some days back and has been campaigning for Singla.

“Corruption by Singla is the main election issue and I have already exposed the use of poor-quality material in many projects. Singla and his team pocketed commission and they did not care to ensure quality material,” alleged AAP candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj.

However, Singla rubbished these allegations and said, “I have brought industry to the area, constructed roads and streets and improved other facilities also. It is the first time that Sangrur constituency has witnessed equal development in rural and urban areas. Since my opponents have nothing against me, they are levelling baseless allegations.”

