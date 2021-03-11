Minister throws safety out of window; video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 10

In a classic case of ‘lawmaker turning lawbreaker’, Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar purportedly put the lives of two of his security personnel at risk by making them dangle out of the windows of a speeding SUV while getting himself filmed seated on its rooftop.

Bid to defame me I am a law-abiding citizen. It is a conspiracy to defame me. — Laljit Singh Bhullar, Transport Minister Flying minister Udta Mantri (flying minister) of Punjab!! — Daljit Singh Cheema, SAD Spokesperson

Bhullar’s sunroof video, in clear violation of the traffic rules, was shot on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway.

In the undated video that has gone viral, the minister is seen waving his hand with a Punjabi song playing in the background. His Ford Endeavour is escorted by two Punjab Police Gypsies and followed by a BMW. The video was made by someone as the convoy passed by the field.

The two security men are seen seated precariously out the windows even as two vehicles of the Bhullar’s convoy move ahead. The video seems to have been taken for uploading a “story” on a mobile app.

In his defence, Bhullar said the video was from a victory rally three months ago. He accused the Opposition of trying to defame him by allegedly releasing the video now.

Reacting to the video, SAD spokesperson Daljit Cheema said there was disconnect between what the AAP preached and practised. Cheema asked CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to initiate action against the minister.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took a dig at the minister. Taking to Twitter, he said those claiming to end the VIP culture were roaming with four Gypsies.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said: “This is heights of foolishness on part of a person holding a constitutional post, who is supposed to teach people to drive safely.”