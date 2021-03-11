Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visits Amul plants

Chandigarh, April 22
With a view to giving a fillip to dairy farming, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday visited Amul plants in Anand Shahar and Gandhinagar. The minister also held discussions with experts and sought cooperation from cooperative to further quality improvement in dairy products. He also met the Chairman, National Dairy Development Board, experts and officers of Amul. —
