Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 29

The Punjab State Ministerial Service Union workers (PSMSU), who were irked with the Punjab Government’s non-acceptance of their demands, went on strike due to which the work of government offices was hit. The employees staged a protest, demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

Earlier, the union had announced to continue the strike till November 20, after which it was extended till November 28. The strike started by the ministerial staff has now been extended till December 6, as a protest against the government for not paying attention to their demands despite the strike.

Due to the strike, the people coming to get their work done in the district administrative complex were disappointed. The work of registry was also affected as about 100 registries are done daily. Due to the strike, the office remained completely empty.

People coming to the RTA office to get RC of their vehicles also faced problems. During the strike, registration, court cases of Revenue Department, work of arms licence, treatment of newly recruited employees, medical bills of employees, work of Health Department, and work of treasury office got stopped. The work of excise tax, routine work in the departments of education, civil supply, agriculture, horticulture, water supply sanitation, B&R, canal lining, etc. were also halted.

During the strike, the PSMSU staged a dharna in the District Administrative Complex and held an anti-government rally.