Punjab minister's 'aide' arrested for displaying Tricolour on car

Ferozepur, September 11

In an embarrassment to the AAP government in the state, the police have arrested Joney Kapoor, an “aide” of Minister of Defence Services Welfare, Food Processing Fauja Singh Sarari, for using the national flag and hooter on his private car.

He has been booked under Sections 170 & 336, IPC, besides Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971.

An FIR was registered late last night amid a high voltage drama at the Gurharsahai police station where a section of AAP workers protested against his arrest. Sources said the police arrested Kapoor when he was coming to Guruharsahai in his car from Golu ka Mour, situated around seven kilometre away from the town.

Baseless allegations I know Joney’s uncle Tarsem Lal, but after the incident, Tarsem wanted me to help him get his nephew released. I refused to do so. Anguished over this, Tarsem levelled baseless allegations against me. —Fauja Singh Sarari, Minister of defence services welfare, Food processing

Earlier, BJP leader Gurparvez Singh Shella Sandhu had uploaded the picture of the vehicle of the AAP leader on his social media account, demanding action by the police. Sandhu said the AAP had come to power in the state with a promise to bring change in the system, but party workers were “resorting to illegal and unethical practices”.

As per information, the AAP leader, who claims to be working as the PA of the minister, was calling the shots in the area. He often called police officials for various jobs.

Ironically, following Kapoor’s arrest, his uncle Tarsem Lal Kapoor, who is reportedly working as an OSD to Sarari, uploaded a series of videos on the social media where he promised to “expose” the alleged misdeeds of the minister. Later, an audio clip of an alleged conversation between the OSD and minister over went viral. In the clip, a person on the phone was purportedly discussing ways to “fix” a District Food and Supplies Controller. The minister termed the audio as fake.

While talking to mediapersons, the minister said Tarsem’s statement was just a retaliation to the arrest of his nephew. While denying all charges levelled by him, Sarari said the audio was edited. Sarari denied having any link with Joney Kapoor. “I know his uncle Tarsem, but after the incident, Tarsem wanted me to help him get his nephew released. I refused to do it,” said Sarari, adding that anguished over this, Tarsem went live on Facebook and levelled baseless allegations against him.

Tarsem said he had been associated with the AAP for the past almost six years, and had worked hard to ensure the victory of Sarari.

OSD uploads videos

