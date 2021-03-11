Punjab ministers given ‘charge’ of districts for good governance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

After drawing flak over the law and order situation, the CM Bhagwant Mann today decided to allocate different districts to his Cabinet colleagues to ensure good governance.

None of the ministers has been allocated his home district.

The orders were issued by the General Administration Department today. Of the four districts of Majha — Amritsar and Tarn Taran — have been placed under Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, while Pathankot and Gurdasapur have been placed under Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla have been entrusted to Laljit Singh Bhullar, while Harpal Cheema has been given the charge of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. Ropar and Mohali have been placed under Brahm Shankar Jimpa; Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr under Harjot Singh Bains and Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Ferozepur have been placed under Harbhajan Singh ETO. Ludhiana, Moga and Muktsar have been placed under Lal Chand Kataruchak; Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot and Fazilka have been placed under Baljit Kaur.

