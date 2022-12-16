Punjab ministers, MLAs not to get full medical reimbursement

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, December 15
The state government will resort to the old practice of giving medical reimbursement to its ministers and MLAs on the prescribed government rates, rather than on actual bills.
A decision was taken today at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This will put to an end the past practice of some government functionaries claiming actual bills in violation of the Punjab State Legislature Offices, Ministers and Members (Medical Facilities) Act.
Prescribed rates
- MLAs will get medical reimbursement on a par with the CGHS rates
- Ministers will get the rates of the PGI and AIIMS
Sources say that the bills of some former ministers and other functionaries in the previous Congress government were pending for clearance. They were demanding reimbursement for actual bills paid by them or their dependent family members, including those who had sought treatment for Covid.
For seeking medical reimbursement, legislators, ministers and other functionaries, who were accorded the Cabinet rank, must be treated at the hospitals empanelled by the state government. It is learnt that nearly 200 hospitals have been empanelled. Interestingly, a top functionary in the Akali-BJP government got himself treated at a hospital, which was not empanelled. However, to facilitate his reimbursement, the subsequent Congress government empanelled the hospital that treated him.
The General Administration Department, bogged down by reminders to settle past claims, decided to raise the matter with the Chief Minister. It has now been decided that while the MLAs will get medical reimbursement on a par with the CGHS rates, the ministers will get it on a par with the rates of the PGI and AIIMS. The reimbursement for the ministers will be made by the Director, Health Services, while that for the MLAs by the Secretariat.
In the past, a former CM and his spouse had claimed over Rs 3.60 crore as medical reimbursement. Between 2010 and 2020, then MLAs and former MLAs had claimed Rs 16.89 crore as reimbursement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’