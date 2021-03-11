Punjab ministers promise justice to Sidhu Moosewala's parents

Mansa, June 2
Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met the parents of singer Sidhu Moosewala here today and promised justice to the family.
The AAP leaders said the Punjab Government would provide requisite protection to the family and fulfil all their demands.
Speaking to mediapersons, the ministers said CM Bhagwant Mann had been taking updates from DGP VK Bhawra on a daily basis. The matter was being reviewed and the killers would be arrested soon, they said.
Offering support to the singer’s family in the hour of grief, they rubbished allegations levelled by Opposition parties against the government. AAP MLA Budh Ram said the allegations were meant to draw political mileage.
Villagers are learnt to have put forth the demand for a sports stadium, music academy and renaming of the government school after Moosewala before the ministers.
Killers will be held soon: AAP
AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday said the justice would be delivered in the Moosewala murder case with the arrest of assailants soon. Kang said Opposition parties were adopting cheap tactics to gain political mileage. TNS
#bhagwant mann #harpal cheema #kuldeep singh dhaliwal #sidhu moosewala #vk bhawra
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police