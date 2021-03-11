Punjab ministers release 5-month report card: 'Free power given, shamlat land reclaimed'

Punjab ministers release 5-month report card: 'Free power given, shamlat land reclaimed'

(L-R) Ministers Harjot Singh Bains, Chetan Singh, Harpal Cheema, Harbhajan Singh and Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government today listed out their achievements in the first five months of their rule in the state.

The failings, grey areas

Direct seeding of rice

  • The government had set a target of bringing 12 lakh hectares under the direct seeding of rice, but only 2 lakh hectares were covered.
  • “This is the beginning. You will see the difference next year,” said Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

Mukhtar Ansari

  • Harjot Bains had said in the House UP strongman Mukhtar Ansari would be booked for staying in Ropar jail. No action has been taken.
  • “The CM is getting the matter probed. He will be punished and those who helped him will be exposed,” Bains said.

Sacrilege cases

  • There has been no action on the Behbal Kalan firing incident and sacrilege cases. The dharna against the government has started again.
  • “The probe is on. Giving justice to victims and bringing closure to the pain of Sikhs is the priority,” said Harpal Cheema.

From talking of effectively managing the finances to getting the government land freed from encroachments, from tightening the noose around gangsters to 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics and 300 units of free power per month to domestic consumers, the ruling party also gave their vision for the future.

Five ministers — Harpal Cheema (Finance), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Agriculture and Rural Development), Chetan Singh Jouramajra (Health), Harjot Bains (Jails, Mining and Education) and Harbhajan Singh ETO (Power) — presented the government’s report card at a press conference here today.

Cheema told the media the AAP government had taken historic decisions and was trying to bring in good governance.

“In the past five months, we have repaid loans and interest taken by previous governments worth Rs 12,339 crore, but borrowed only Rs 10,729 crore. I had promised in the Budget that we would increase the GST collection by 27 per cent. We have registered a 24.15 per cent growth. We have managed to eradicate the liquor mafia and excise collections are up by 43.47 per cent,” he said.

Jouramajra highlighted the setting up of 100 Aam Aadmi clinics, which were rolled out yesterday. “The government is committed to providing affordable healthcare. Public hospitals in Tarn Taran, Ludhiana and Jalandhar are being upgraded,” the Health Minister said, adding “the government is setting up two public medical colleges and a radiotherapy centre.

Bains highlighted the achievements of his departments. “The government has tightened the noose around gangsters and broken the nexus between them and jail officials. In five months, 2,088 mobile phones have been seized from inmates. Several technological interventions are being planned to stop smuggling in jails.”

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said, “The pre-poll promise of 600 units of free power in two months has been fulfilled. On account of this, power subsidy bill will rise by Rs 5,629 crore.”

Agriculture Minister Dhaliwal said 9,053 acres of shamlat land illegally occupied by encroachers, had been reclaimed in the past five months. “The government is making efforts to break the wheat-paddy monoculture by introducing ‘moong’,” he added.

#Chetan Singh Jouramajra #direct seeding of rice #harjot singh bains #harpal cheema

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

3
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

4
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

5
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; Know the timings

6
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

7
Chandigarh

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

8
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

9
J & K

6 of family found dead at two houses in Jammu's Sidhra

10
Himachal

Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

Don't Miss

View All
This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Top News

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...

Six members of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidra

6 of family found dead at two houses in Jammu's Sidhra

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolor on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Cities

View All

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI's vehicle

Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Blame game on as flagpole removed from Sector 21 park in Chandigarh

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

Minister opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

CM opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers

Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Agitating teachers detained, protest march cancelled

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site

After serum, Patiala district short of anti-rabies vaccine