Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Jalandhar, May 27

A sleazy video of an Aam Aadmi Party minister that has gone viral since late last evening has put the ruling party in the dock, especially when the polling date is nearing.

Leaders of the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have started demanding a criminal action against him, besides seeking his removal from the Cabinet. The video has gone viral at a time when AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann have been campaigning aggressively, claiming 13-0 result in Punjab.

A copy of the video, which is learnt to be at least five-month old, was in possession of former Akali minister Bikram S Majithia. He had handed it over to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his intervention. The matter had been lying dumped until the video went viral on social media.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga shared a clip of the video on his social media page, alleging that a 21-year-old party worker was lured by minister Balkar Singh on the pretext of providing her a government job.

Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said, “It is really shocking to see the immoral activities of AAP ministers. A year ago, minister Lal Chand Kataruchak’s video had gone viral but the government didn’t take any action against him. The Punjabis, especially women, are not safe in this regime. I never wanted to raise this issue but since the elections are around, the voters need to be warned.”

Majithia too has questioned the AAP leadership. He asked: “What more proofs does Mann want to take action against his ministers Balkar Singh and Kataruchak?”

The Mahila Morcha of the Congress today held a massive protest against the minister, burning his effigy outside Congress Bhawan and demanding that he should step down immediately. Woman activist Jasleen Sethi said, “Women had voted in large numbers for AAP believing that they would get Rs 1,000 a month but now they are feeling unsafe in this government.”

Minister Balkar Singh, when questioned by the media, said, “I have no comments and there is nothing of the sort in my knowledge.”

