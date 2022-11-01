Ministry of Home Affairs awards Special Operation Medal to AGTF

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Recognising the outstanding services of the Punjab Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, has awarded a 16-member Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team with the “Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal” for 2022.

ADGP Pramod Ban, DIG Gurpreet Bhullar and AIG Gurmeet Chauhan were among the 16 officers to be honoured with the award on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. Other awardees include AIG Sandeep Goel, DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, SI Sukhpreet Singh, SI Sumit Goyal, SI Nitin Kumar, SI Shaganjeet Singh, SI Kulwinder Singh, SO Rahul Kumar Chechi, SI Moninder Singh, SI Rahul Sharma, SI Gurpreet Singh, SI Avtar Singh and ASI Sukhjinder Singh.

ADGP Ban, who heads the AGTF, and Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Gurmeet Chauhan played a key role in busting the gangsters network behind the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

These special operations by the AGTF led to the neutralisation of two dreaded gangsters and the timely arrest of 12 gangsters, besides the recovery of 24 weapons, 1.5-kg heroin and Rs 79.27 lakh drug money, 11 vehicles and a police uniform from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “This recognition will boost the morale of the Punjab Police and encourage them to work with more dedication.”