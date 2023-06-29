Minor gangraped in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, June 28

A 14-year-old girl has been gangraped by four boys at Dharamkot in Moga district.

The victim alleged that when she was going for some work, four boys blocked her way, assaulted and raped her.

Dharamkot police station Station House Officer (SHO) Gurinder Bhullar said the statement of the victim had been recorded by a woman officer. The SHO said action would be taken against the suspects after the investigation.