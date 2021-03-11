Anandpur Sahib: Minor girl abducted

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, May 6

A minor schoolgirl was allegedly abducted by a youth from Nangal here yesterday. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the local police claiming her 17-year-old daughter failed to return home after school. She accused Amandeep Kumar, a resident of Dabkhera village, near Nangal, of abducting her.

A case under Sections 363 and 366 of IPC against the suspect.