Anandpur Sahib: Minor girl abducted

Anandpur Sahib, May 6
A minor schoolgirl was allegedly abducted by a youth from Nangal here yesterday. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the local police claiming her 17-year-old daughter failed to return home after school. She accused Amandeep Kumar, a resident of Dabkhera village, near Nangal, of abducting her.
A case under Sections 363 and 366 of IPC against the suspect.
