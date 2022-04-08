Minor girl 'kidnapped' in Moga city

Moga, April 7
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped at Bukkanwala road in the Moga city, the police officials revealed, today. Jasvir Kaur, mother of the girl alleged that her daughter was kidnapped by Gurpartap Singh, who lived near their house.
The police have registered a criminal case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code against Gurpartap at City-II police station.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjit Kaur (Investigating officer) has begun investigations and launched efforts to trace the girl.
“We have raided the house of Gurpartap and a few of his possible hideouts. He is evading arrest, but will be nabbed soon,” said the Investigating Officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...