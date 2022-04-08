Minor girl 'kidnapped' in Moga city

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 7

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped at Bukkanwala road in the Moga city, the police officials revealed, today. Jasvir Kaur, mother of the girl alleged that her daughter was kidnapped by Gurpartap Singh, who lived near their house.

The police have registered a criminal case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code against Gurpartap at City-II police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjit Kaur (Investigating officer) has begun investigations and launched efforts to trace the girl.

“We have raided the house of Gurpartap and a few of his possible hideouts. He is evading arrest, but will be nabbed soon,” said the Investigating Officer.