Minor girl kidnapped in Moga village

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 14

A 17-year old girl was allegedly kidnapped at Bhoyepur village in Dharamkot sub-division of the district, the police said.

Police officials, while confirming the incident, said the investigations so far had suggested that the girl was kidnapped by a youth, identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sherpur Taiban village.

According to the police, the girl and Gurpreet were known to each other and the former was likely kidnapped on the pretext of marriage.

She is likely to attain the age of 18 in a couple of months, but since she is a minor at the time of the abduction, the police have registered a criminal case against Gurpreet under Section 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code at the Dharamkot police station in this connection.

Officials said efforts were on to trace the girl and arrest the suspect.