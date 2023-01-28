Minor kidnapped in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 27

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from outside her house, the police said today.

The accused has been identified as Pikal Dass, a resident of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

The probe suggested that the girl might have been lured and kidnapped on pretext of marriage. A case has been registered under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against Dass.

#Moga #Rajasthan