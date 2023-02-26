Minor killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A 16-year-old boy, Dinesh, died when the motorcycle he and his cousin, Ram (15) were travelling on slipped on the way to Waryamkhera village on Friday night. The deceased is survived by five sisters, besides his mother and father. OC

Rs 24 lakh seized from car

Muktsar: The police claimed to have seized Rs 24 lakh cash from a car at Pakki Tibbi village on Friday. The police said the occupant of the car, Mukesh Kumar of Fazilka district, could not produce valid documents related to the money. The police have informed the I-T Department. TNS

40-yr-old woman murdered

Sangrur: A 40-year-old woman, Parmjit Kaur, was murdered on Saturday and her body was found in her house at Kheri Chandwan village. “She was murdered by unidentified assailant,” said a relative of the deceased. “We are conducting investigation,” said DSP Mohit Aggarwal. TNS

ZP member resigns from Cong

Muktsar: Zila Parishad member Sarbjit Singh ‘Kaka Brar Lakhewali’ on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of Congress and levelled allegations of corruption against PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and appealed to the CM to initiate a probe against him. TNS

Couple held with sedatives

Abohar: The police have seized 810 sedative tablets from Lokesh and his wife Simranjit of Himmatpura village. The couple has been held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. OC

Four drug peddlers nabbed

Abohar: As much as 5-kg poppy husk was seized from Bakhshish Singh and Ankitpal Singh, both of Patti, Tarn Taran and 20-gm opium was seized from Shubham of Bakhtana and Sonu Bishnoi of Likhamisar village. They were held under the NDPS Act. OC

Drug-stuffed tennis balls

Faridkot: After the seizure of 15 mobile phones on Saturday, the Central Jail authorities authorities have a new problem — tennis balls. In the past month, around 22 drug-stuffed tennis balls have been thrown from outside.