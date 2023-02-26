Minor killed in road mishap

Abohar: A 16-year-old boy, Dinesh, died when the motorcycle he and his cousin, Ram (15) were travelling on slipped on the way to Waryamkhera village on Friday night. The deceased is survived by five sisters, besides his mother and father. OC
Rs 24 lakh seized from car
Muktsar: The police claimed to have seized Rs 24 lakh cash from a car at Pakki Tibbi village on Friday. The police said the occupant of the car, Mukesh Kumar of Fazilka district, could not produce valid documents related to the money. The police have informed the I-T Department. TNS
40-yr-old woman murdered
Sangrur: A 40-year-old woman, Parmjit Kaur, was murdered on Saturday and her body was found in her house at Kheri Chandwan village. “She was murdered by unidentified assailant,” said a relative of the deceased. “We are conducting investigation,” said DSP Mohit Aggarwal. TNS
ZP member resigns from Cong
Muktsar: Zila Parishad member Sarbjit Singh ‘Kaka Brar Lakhewali’ on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of Congress and levelled allegations of corruption against PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and appealed to the CM to initiate a probe against him. TNS
Couple held with sedatives
Abohar: The police have seized 810 sedative tablets from Lokesh and his wife Simranjit of Himmatpura village. The couple has been held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. OC
Four drug peddlers nabbed
Abohar: As much as 5-kg poppy husk was seized from Bakhshish Singh and Ankitpal Singh, both of Patti, Tarn Taran and 20-gm opium was seized from Shubham of Bakhtana and Sonu Bishnoi of Likhamisar village. They were held under the NDPS Act. OC
Drug-stuffed tennis balls
Faridkot: After the seizure of 15 mobile phones on Saturday, the Central Jail authorities authorities have a new problem — tennis balls. In the past month, around 22 drug-stuffed tennis balls have been thrown from outside.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...