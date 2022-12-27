Minor minerals transportation rates fixed: Punjab minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

The Transport Department has fixed the rates for the transportation of minor mineral as defined under Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the carriage rates of minerals such as earth, surkhi, sand, fly ash, bajri, ballast, stone boulder, kankar and building rubbish, have been categorised. He said the rate between 0.5 km and 50 km will vary between Rs 68.49 and Rs 349.82 per MT. Likewise, the rates for 51 km to 100 km will be between Rs 352.61 and Rs 467.95 per MT.

He said rates from Rs 469.11 to Rs 526.19 per MT will be applicable for a distance between 101 km to 150 km, Rs 527.27 to Rs 579.78 per MT has been fixed for a distance between 151 km and 200 km. Similarly, the rates for the distance between 201 km and 250 km will vary between Rs 580.85 and Rs 633.38 per MT, while Rs 634.44 to Rs 686.96 per MT has been fixed for a distance between 251 km and 300 km.