Minor molested, one nabbed

Abohar, March 14
The police have arrested Vikramjit Singh for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Alamgarh. A case has been registered under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 451 and 328 of the IPC and the POCSO Act against Vikramjit . —
