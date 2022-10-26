Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Tribune News Service

Moga/Ferozepur, Oct 25

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Lehra Bet village located on the banks of the Sutlej near Makhu town in Ferozepur. Later, she was abandoned and left in Sultanpur Lodhi town of Kapurthala district, about 30 km away from her residence.

As per details available, the girl went missing from her house at 11.30 pm on Tuesday. She was allegedly lured and taken away by a youth identified as Shaan of the same village. Her parents had launched a hunt to trace her but in vain. The victim’s mother also submitted a police complaint and in the morning, the girl was found near Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The girl was taken to a district hospital in Ferozepur, where she was admitted. During the medical examination, it was established that she had been sexually abused, said Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwinder Kaur.

The woman police officer said the girl had revealed that she was raped by a village youth, Shaan, in the fields outside their village and then taken away to Sultanpur Lodhi.

A criminal case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act-2012 has been registered against him at the Makhu police station.

“Raids were conducted at the accused’s home and also at some of his possible hideouts. He will be arrested soon,” said the SI.

