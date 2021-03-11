Minorities panel seeks report from state, Maharashtra Government

New Delhi, May 23
The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the Chief Secretaries of the Punjab and Maharashtra Governments on a complaint against comedian Bharti Singh’s joke on the beard and moustache of the Sikhs.
In a statement, the NCM said the report had been sought as Bharti’s joke had hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in India and abroad. It said action would be taken based on the report.
An FIR was lodged in Amritsar a few days ago, on a complaint of the SGPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific
India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...
Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted
PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike
Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s