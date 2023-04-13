Minority panel ex-member held for graft

Chandigarh, April 12
A former member of the the Punjab State Commission for Minorities and his assistant were arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in a bribery case, according to an official statement on Wednesday.
Lal Hussain served as a member of the commission between February 2020 and February 2023. His personal assistant was identified as Mohabbat Meharban, the statement added.
The complainant, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Chanan Wala village in Fazilka district, alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 7 lakh per person to get a job in the Wakf Board or recruitment as a constable for his relatives.
He further added the accused had already taken Rs 10,49,500 in three instalments. The complainant recorded his conversation with Meharban in this regard and gave it to the state Vigilance Bureau as evidence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...