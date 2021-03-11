Minority pupils can apply for scholarship till Sept 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Now, students from minority groups can avail pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means based scholarship schemes disbursed by the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities till September 30.

The Centre had opened national scholarship portal on July 20 for 2022-23. The students can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in and for more information visit www.minorityaffairs.gov.in or call on toll-free-number 1800-11-2001.