Mirzapur villagers, punjab govt at odds over status of land under PLPA

Mirzapur villagers, punjab govt at odds over status of land under PLPA

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Inhabitants of Mirzapur village, located in the eco-fragile Shivalik Hills near here, are at loggerheads with the Forest Department over the application of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA)-1900 on 3,300 acres.

The PLPA provisions bar any construction and levelling of hillocks.

Conflict over 3,300 acres

  • The Forest Department says nearly 3,300 acres in Mirzapur village still closed under the PLPA
  • Villagers, however, claim the notification putting the land under the Act ended in 2018

With the concept of farmhouses in the forest area catching up the fancy of the VIPs, many land sharks have bought chunks of land in villages falling in an ecologically sensitive area in the Shivalik foothills on Chandigarh’s periphery.

Notably, a public notice was inserted in papers by supposedly inhabitants and landowners stating that the notification under Section 4 of the PLPA had expired in 2018 and another under Section 5 of the same Act lapsed in 2019. The purported public notice warns that a legal action will be taken against the forest officials who try to interfere in the land. The villagers alleged undue harassment by Forest Department in name of the laws.

Meanwhile, Gurcharan Singh, ex-sarpanch of Mirzapur village, said in 2018, they had sought compensation from the Forest Department in lieu of the land again being re-notified under the PLPA. “But the department never reverted and the village land was never re-notified. In 2018, the state issued a notification under Section 4 of the PLPA for 21,944 acres in 15 villages falling in an ecologically sensitive area in the Shivalik foothills on Chandigarh’s periphery. But Mirzapur was never part of the notification,” he added.

Sources reveal of the total 3,807 acres in the village, near 500 acres was delisted. The land under cultivation and habitation prior to 1980 had been delisted through a state government notification in 2011. The remaining 3,386 acres is still closed under Section 4 of the PLPA. “But for the delisted land, permission has to be sought from the Housing Department. It’s not that one can carve out roads and farmhouses without any permission,” said forest officials.

To counter the public notice inserted by private persons, the department is issuing a counter-notice informing the general public that Mirzapur village was permanently closed under Section 4 of the PLPA vide a notification issued on September 23, 1914, which hasn’t neither been revoked by the state government, nor has it been quashed by any court.

The Forest Department has informed that stay has been imposed on any type of interference in the land of Mushtarka Malkan in Mirzapur village by the court of Collector-cum-ADC (Development), Mohali.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

3
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

4
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

6
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

7
Chandigarh

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Himachal constable paper leak: Topper was in touch with agent since December

9
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

10
Haryana

Five Rajasthan residents returning from Haridwar die in road accident in Haryana; 12 others injured

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

WPI inflation at record high of 15.08% in April on price rise across all items

Powered by crude oil and food products, wholesale inflation at 9-year high

In the WPI basket, the index for the fuel and power group wa...

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found, says Muslims can offer namaz in mosque

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...

3 injured in grenade attack on Baramulla wine shop

Wine shop employee killed, 3 injured in grenade attack by burqa-clad terrorist in J-K’s Baramulla

Pillion rider wearing a burqa walked to window of wine shop ...

Protesting Punjab farmers to soon march towards Chandigarh against govt’s early paddy sowing schedule

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’