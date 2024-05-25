Miscreants posing as farmers attacking BJP workers: Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Citing an atmosphere of fear, intimidation and unrest among voters in Punjab, especially in rural areas, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sunil Jakhar on Friday demanded deployment of Central forces instead of Punjab Police across the state.

Workers stopped from attending pm’s rally There have been many incidents where perpetrators, masquerading as farmers in the protest, disrupted the meetings of the candidates, prevented party candidates from entering villages and even stopped the BJP party workers from attending the rally of PM Modi at Patiala on May 24 — Sunil Jakhar, State BJP President

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Office, Punjab, the state BJP chief said certain miscreants and opposition party workers, under the guise of participating in the farmer’s protest, were targeting and attacking BJP workers and leaders, particularly in the rural areas of Punjab.

Jakhar urged the Chief Election Officer to issue directions to the Punjab police to ensure the security and safety of the voters and candidates. Other measures he stressed upon were, special procedures to protect the poor and vulnerable segments of society by providing them with safe passage, through villages, to reach the polling booths without any hindrance; appointment of observers at the village level to prevent any malpractices and disruption; appointment of micro-observers in these areas; ensure no disruption and stoppage is caused by the protestors and miscreants on the day of polling; videography of the entire polling process and organising flag march in rural areas of the state.

Numerous reports and complaints from candidates, party workers and citizens across rural constituencies, highlighting instances of harassment, threats, and physical attacks have been brought to the notice of the CEO, he said. Such actions, he added, were not only compromising the safety and security of individuals but were also creating an atmosphere of intimidation that could severely impact the democratic process.

“There have been many incidents where perpetrators, masquerading as farmers in the protest, disrupted the meetings of the candidates, prevented party candidates from entering villages and even stopped the BJP party workers from attending the rally of Prime Minister Modi at Patiala on May 24,” he alleged.

