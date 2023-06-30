Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

ANI
Sukkur, June 30
Miscreants on Thursday forcibly entered the premises of Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Sukkur city of Pakistan's Sindh province, abusing the priests and forcibly asking them to stop kirtan or religious devotional songs.
Many local Sikhs and Hindus, who were present at the historical gurdwara, alleged that the miscreants also desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikhs.
#Sukhar, #Sindh #Pakistan: Now where is the Sikhs for Justice #SFJ #Gurpatwant Singh #Pannun and their supporting #Pakistani agency #ISI all sitting in silence and the #Islamist #extremist youth harass the #minority #Sikh community at Gurdwara Sakhar, Peshawar.— Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal (@sukhgrewalbjp) June 30, 2023
These extremist… pic.twitter.com/hghVR4VIPO
The miscreants, who were handed over to the police, were released without proper investigation and interrogation, it was alleged.
Ajay Singh, a ragi (devotional singer) at the gurdwara said, "I was singing kirtan when, all of a sudden, the sound of the loudspeaker was reduced. There was chaos in the gurdwara. I was told that some people were forcing to stop singing kirtans." He added, "Our ancestors have been praying in this gurdwara for the past 100 years. We never caused any discomfort to anyone. Is this how minorities are treated in Pakistan?" The Sikhs and Hindus hit out at the police for neither registering an FIR in connection with the incident nor arresting the culprits.
The minorities are feeling unsafe in Pakistan. On June 24, a Sikh shopkeeper, Manmohan Singh, was gunned down by armed motorcyclists in the Yakatoot area of Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He was the sole breadwinner of his family.
A day earlier, another Sikh man, Tarlok Singh, was attacked in Peshawar.
United Sikhs, an NGO, condemned the attacks on Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan, tweeting from its official handle, "UNITED SIKHS along with other Sikh representatives will be meeting with the Pakistan consulate to seek the state department's intervention on the subject of protecting the rights of minorities in Pakistan." It added, "We are appalled by these targeted attacks on Sikh men in Pakistan. These attacks are not only horrific, but they are also a violation of human rights. We call on the Pakistani government to do everything in its power to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP govt challenges Centre’s Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court
The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Servi...
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle
Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's confiscated land
The housing project is located in Lukerganj area of Prayagra...
'Not resigning at this crucial juncture', says Manipur CM Biren Singh amid speculation
Latest developments come when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi i...
Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit; appeals for peace
On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...