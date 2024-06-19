Misl Satluj threatens protest if water crisis in Punjab not resolved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Misl Satluj, a socio-political outfit, today announced it would launch a massive agitation if the water crisis in Punjab is not resolved within the next 90 days. This is in continuation of Mudki Morcha demands, which were partially met by the state government, when the first phase of going in for concrete lining of Rajasthan feeder canal from Harike to Faridkot was stopped.

Ajaypal Singh Brar, president of the Misl Satluj, while addressing the media, said: “Punjab is facing an acute water crisis. Borewells have dried up, leaving some villages dependent on tankers. Brar elaborated on the key issues, leading to water crisis in the state.

