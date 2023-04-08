Misleading info on Anandpur Sahib Resolution in NCERT book: SGPC

Amritsar, April 7
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has strongly objected to misrepresentation of historical details related to the Sikhs in NCERT books.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed that the NCERT had given “misleading” information about the Anandpur Sahib Resolution in Chapter 8 (‘Regional Aspirations’) of the Class XII political science book titled, ‘Politics in India Since Independence’.
He said it was not at all justified to portray the Sikhs as “separatists”. Dhami asked the NCERT to remove such “highly objectionable mention” immediately.
The SGPC chief said the communal aspect had been taken while removing some old information and adding some new details to the Class XII syllabus. “Changes are being made according to what suits the Centre, especially about minorities. The Anandpur Sahib Resolution has been wrongly interpreted in the book titled Politics in India Since Independence,” he said.
