Miss World America Shree Saini joins campaign

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 30

Shree Saini, the first Indian-American to win the Miss World America title, joined a prayer for world peace at a function organised in Rajyoga Bhawan. She had come to meet her maternal grandparents Vijay Laxmi and Tilak Raj Sachdeva.

Saini represented the US at Miss World 2021, and was the 1st runner-up, Brahma Kumari’s centre in-charge Pushplata presented her with a bouquet and wished for a bright future.

