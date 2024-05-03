Missing Abohar woman found dead near toll plaza

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 2

The body of a 55-year-old woman was found today near a toll plaza outside Gidderanwali village, 27 km from here on Abohar- Sriganganagar highway. The deceased was identified as Angoori Devi, wife of Man Singh, a resident of Sappanwali. The deceased’s husband reached the civil hospital mortuary and identified her. Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation after recording the statements of the deceased’s family.

Man Singh, husband of the deceased Angoori Devi, aged around 55, said that he is native of Mainpuri in UP and has been living and working in Sappanwali for the last many years. His wife suffered from diabetes and had left home about a week ago to buy medicine but did not return. The family were continuously searching for her and came to know through social media that a woman’s mutilated body was found near Gidderanwali toll plaza. The family reached the Abohar Civil Hospital and identified Angoori’s body.

Meanwhile, Khuian Sarwar police station in-charge reached the spot along with team of personne and started investigating the incident.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar