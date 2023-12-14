Missing Sirhind ASI's body recovered from Bhakra canal

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 13

The body of missing ASI Sukhwinder Pal Singh, who was in the GRP and posted at Sirhind railway station, has been recovered from the Bhakra canal near Fatehabad in Haryana.

He had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the canal at Chanarthal Kalan village and the police had recovered his car and suicide note from the spot.

Sources said that he was handling a case of theft registered on August 6, 2022, against Parshad Karan Kumar, a resident of Gujarat, on the complaint of Parmod Kumar, a resident of Delhi and a contractor of the DFCC Tata Project Company. The ASI had sent a request to Patiala office to be allowed to go to Gujarat for the arrest of the suspect. In his alleged suicide note he had stated that the SHO and munshi were pressuring him in the said case.

