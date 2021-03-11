'Mission Aabad-30' kicks off in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 14

To reach out to the residents of 30 remote villages situated near the India-Pakistan border under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Fazilka district administration has been organising special Aabad camps in these villages with the motive of “absolute border area development”.

DC Himanshu Aggarwal said the idea behind the launching of these camps was to provide services related to comprehensive infrastructure, social and economic development and beneficiary schemes at their doorstep.

In the first phase, the mission was launched at Dhandi Kadim, Chak Wajida, Hastan Kalan and Mahatam Nagar villages of Jalalabad and Fazilk.

The BSF officials informed the border area villagers about the threat perception of drones coming from across the border and asked them to report it to the security agencies.

Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna said the initiative would bridge the gap between the public and government and shall be helpful in resolving the problems of border area residents at their doorstep.

