MLA Budh Ram is AAP’s new Punjab working president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed its two-term Budhlada MLA Budh Ram as its Punjab unit working president while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would continue to be the state president.

Apart from Budh Ram, six other office-bearers have been appointed. Batala MLA Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi, Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Khanna legislator Tarunpreet Singh Sond have been appointed the state vice-presidents. Party leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan has been made the general secretary while Dharamkot MLA Devinderjit Singh Laddi Dhos would be the state youth wing president, the AAP said in a statement. Bhagwant Mann congratulated the office-bearers and advised them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the party and Punjab diligently.