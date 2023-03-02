MLA, Canadian MP discuss environmental issues

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 1

“Canada is not only home to a large number of Indians and Punjabis in particular. We highly appreciate the recognition given to the Punjabi diaspora by making Punjabi the third official language of Canada.”

Dr Raj Kumar, Chabbewal MLA, stated this in a meeting with George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Canada, and Amrit Sagar Mittal, Vice Chairman of a tractor company.

Chahal is on a visit to India these days and the meeting was focused on discussions on opportunities for Canadian partnerships.

Mittal said large economies like Canada should work towards the global environmental challenges and that Canada and India should work closely in multilateral fora.

The Canadian MP thanked Mittal for his hospitality and mentioned that Canada is constantly working towards the transition to a lower carbon economy itself and helping others also to meet this challenge.

Dr Raj said that the meeting was very informative on business scenario and environmental issues in both the countries.

