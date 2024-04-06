MLA Gajjanmajra in ED custody, wife campaigns for AAP candidate

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 5

Circumstances obliged Dr Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra, an educationist of the district, to lead from the front in the political arena after her legislator husband Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case over five months ago.

WORKING FOR SOCIETY’S WELFARE Though we have a team of volunteers and facilitators, besides members of our family, I keep a close watch over the progress of development works in the Assembly and problems of individuals as it is our collective responsibility to come true to expectations of all residents, irrespective of their political allegiance. Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra

Undeterred by the fear of meeting expectations of all stakeholders, Parminder Kaur visited Delhi to meet Sunita Kejriwal, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s wife as both are going through similar circumstances. She returned support for her endeavour to “serve society”.

She said Sunita Kejriwal’s words worked wonders to enthuse her, so that she could fill in for her husband, the Amargarh MLA, in the party’s campaign for GP Singh, the AAP candidate.

Parminder said, “I felt a prompt flow of intrinsic energy and forgot all my pains when Sunita pressed my hand warmly.”

Maintaining that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, all members of Gajjanmajra’s family had been working for the welfare of society. Parminder Kaur said she felt proud to take up her husband’s responsibility in his absence.

“Though we have a team of volunteers and facilitators, besides members of our family, I keep a close watch over the progress of development works in the Assembly and problems of individuals as it is our collective responsibility to be true to expectations of all residents, irrespective of their political allegiance,” she said.

Parminder Kaur preferred not to criticise any political party or official. She said truth will prevail in the ED case against her husband. “I strongly believe that Waheguru will not let my husband suffer for long,” she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Malerkotla