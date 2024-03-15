MLA Sandeep Jakhar hands over list of incomplete works to Punjab CM

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 14

MLA Sandeep Jakhar met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the Assembly session and handed him over the list of development works that have not been completed in the Abohar Assembly constituency for two years, urged him to release the funds.

Speaking to the mediapersons at his residence here on Thursday, he said Rs 70 lakh is required to complete the construction of the main bus stand and Rs 72 lakh for the development work in the old grain market.

There was a need to upgrade the water storage tank in the water works, he added. For a population of nearly 2 lakh, canal water can be stored in the reservoir only for 10 days.

The MLA said after going through the list, CM Mann said no other leader had informed him about the situation till date. Jakhar said Mann had assured him of action, saying that he would ask for files from the departments concerned. Mayor Vimal Thatai was also present during the press conference.

The MLA said the many schools of eminence had been opened in the state, but the Abohar Assembly constituency had none. Talking about a government college, he said former MP Sunil Jakhar and ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh had cleared the decks for it.

Against 11 sanctioned posts, only three regular teachers have been appointed so far. The construction of the college road is still incomplete.

