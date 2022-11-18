MLA Dinesh Chadha proposes to rename Ropar govt school after martyr

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 17

MLA Dinesh Chadha sent a proposal to the Education Department to rechristen the name of the Government Primary School (Boys) in the town after the name of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his martyrdom day here today. Lala Lajpat Rai had reportedly studied in this school till Class VI.

Interestingly, a stone with this information is displayed on the main gate of the school. Still no one is sure about when the freedom fighter stayed in the town and studied in this school.

Chadha said today on martyrdom day of the freedom fighter he started inquiring about it from schoolteachers and local historians, but they had no clue about circumstances in which Lajpat Rai came to Ropar and studied in this particular school.

On searching, the MLA found a book in a local library, which had details about Lajpat Rai’s father Munshi Radha Krishan, an Urdu and Persian teacher, who taught in the Goverment Middle School for eight years in Ropar and the the martyr studied till Class VI in the same school.

The MLA said he through the Ropar Deputy Commissioner had sent a proposal to the Education Department to rechristen the school after the name of Lala Lajpat Rai.

