MLA seeks VB probe into palm tree 'scam'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has demanded a Vigilance probe into the alleged scam pertaining to palm trees, planted on key routes of Amritsar.

In a letter to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, Kunwar has alleged gross irregularities and corrupt practices in the plantation and maintenance of these trees on the central verge of roads. A copy has also been forwarded to the Chief Minister.

Alleging large-scale embezzlement, Kunwar has pointed out certain aspects that could help in the probe.

“Officers and the Amritsar Municipal Corporation authorities have a hand in the scam. The link of the contractor hired for the plantation of these ornamental trees with Amritsar MC officials has to be investigated. We need to know how many trees were planted and their survival rate,” he said.