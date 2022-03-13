MLA takes stock of healthcare services

Tribune News Service

Malout (Muktsar), March 12

Two days after the election results, newly-elected Malout AAP MLA Dr Baljit Kaur today inspected the Malout Civil Hospital. The MLA claimed that the state government would leave no stone unturned in providing better healthcare services to public.

Baljit Kaur said: “I am told that there are just four specialised doctors at the civil hospital, who have to perform the emergency duty as well. Due to staff shortage, the healthcare services are getting affected. As a result, patients have to go to private hospitals, which charge them exorbitantly. I will convey it to my seniors in the government and try to get more doctors posted here. No government doctor will be allowed to run or work in any private hospital. They will also have to be punctual.” —