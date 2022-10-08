Sangrur AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj ties the knot

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj tied the knot with AAP worker Mandeep Singh at Rorewal village on Friday.
The MLA was accompanied by the wife of Chief Minister. The wedding took place at a village gurdwara in the presence of a few relatives. The 28-year-old MLA has done LLB from Punjabi University, Patiala.
