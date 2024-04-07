Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh keeps mum on giving CM’s meeting a miss

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

Known to issue even unsavoury statements against his party leaders in the government over political developments, Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap preferred to remain silent over the reason for his abstaining from the meeting convened by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Vijay Pratap abstained from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) meeting held for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat at Chandigarh yesterday.

Out of the nine AAP MLAs from this border district, eight participated along with two Halqa in-charges of Majitha and Raja Sansi, which were held by SAD and Congress, respectively. The border district comprises 11 assembly segments.

Former IPS official turned politician, Vijay Pratap preferred to remain silent over the reason for abstaining from the meeting convened by the CM. Otherwise, he had been expressing displeasure at the party, its leaders and even the CM on unsavoury political developments through his social media posts.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP on March 27, the same day Vijay Pratap held the party’s senior leaders responsible for alienation of the elected leaders which is driving them to desert the party.

Earlier, on January 27, two days before the hearing in the Kotkapura police firing case, Vijay Pratap had fired a salvo at CM Bhagwant Mann through a social media post stating that: “The accused’s grand attorney, who is now your government’s grand attorney, giving me and my private attorneys a good hit.” In the same post, he did not hold back his grievance at the “unfriendly” treatment meted out to him by the CM staff and added that “your PA is not happy to hear my phone.”

He dared to question his party after the ‘school of eminence’ was inaugurated by his party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann by saying that “please show me the school, if it is newly built.”

Despite repeated attempts to contact him over phone he did not respond. Similarly, text messages to him remained unanswered. His close aide APS Chatha said “Vijay Pratap does not attend any meeting. He only interacts with common people”. He added that the questions could be answered by him only and he would convey the message.

