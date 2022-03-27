MLA: Will work harder to meet expectations

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Bhadaur, March 26

After defeating former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke has been on the go since Day 1. He says he needs to work harder to meet people’s expectations.

“Voters are surprised that all AAP legislators have hit the ground running on assuming office. This is a break from the past. Earlier, MLAs used to disappear after winning elections. This is not the case now,” Ugoke told The Tribune.

On the go Voters are surprised that all AAP legislators have hit the ground running on assuming office. This is a break from the past. —Labh Singh Ugoke, Bhadaur MLA

These days, he is working from his Tapa office, but soon he will open an office in Bhadaur. “Apart from completing the paper work for the pending works, AAP legislators will offer free legal services to residents. Party volunteers will visit houses of the needy, learn about their problems and resolve them. Majority of residents are still without basic facilities as education and healthcare facilities are in bad shape,” said Ugoke.

The sorry state of healthcare facilities can be gauged from the fact that two hospitals — one each in Tapa and Bhadaur — have been reduced to referral centres.

During campaigning, Ugoke had built a narrative of “real versus fake poor” to counter Channi. Ugoke has assets worth Rs 1,29,634.

“I belong to a poor family and know the problems of residents. I will visit Chandigarh and meet ministers for the speedy redressal of problems,” added Ugoke.